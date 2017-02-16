AMEN Boise: A Free Health Clinic

For too many people, healthcare is a major struggle these days. Yet, while the debates rage in D.C. and on Social Media, we have an opportunity to actually make a difference here and now. AMENBoise, a free health clinic, will be coming to Expo Idaho (5610 N Glenwood St, Boise), April 18-20th.

The event is currently looking for volunteers to help bring free Medical, Dental, and Vision aid along with other healthcare related services to the less fortunate in the Treasure Valley. To volunteer follow the link below or email AMENboise@gmail.com.

To learn more about this fantastic event like how you can receive some of the FREE care or how you can volunteer go to AMENBoise.org.

To learn about the impact of other AMEN events around the country, watch this video:

Impact Your Health – Clearlake from AMEN SDA on Vimeo.

For questions or comments call (208)459-5879 or email family@ktsy.org.