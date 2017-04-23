August 18th: Uplift Music Festival

Coming August 18th to the Ford Amphitheater at the Ford Idaho Center: The Uplift Music Festival!

The Uplift Music Festival brings together some of the best Christian Music artists including MercyMe, Matthew West, Jordan Feliz, and more! It all happens outdoors in the Ford Amphitheater in Nampa! Doors open at 4:00pm, the concert starts at 5:00pm.

General Admission starts at $22/person.

If you want a great deal and want to make sure you get great seats, get a General Admission Fast Pass for $32/person.

Reserved seating is also available as well as Meet-and-Greets with the artists. Follow the link below to learn more and buy tickets.