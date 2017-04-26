KTSY and the Boise Rescue Mission are partnering to give you a chance to bring love and care to homeless people in the Treasure Valley.

We live in a world of prosperity, surrounded by convenience, yet there are still men and women among us who are faced with homelessness and addiction.

The Boise Rescue Mission has brought hope to men, women and children across the Treasure Valley. The summer months can often be a difficult time because of the heat and other factors.

You get a chance to partner with Boise Rescue Mission to feed and care for a man, woman, or child this summer. $2.05 will give food and care to someone for a day at a Boise Rescue Mission facility. $189 will give care through the summer.

Follow the link below to give, now!