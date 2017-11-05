Breaking and Entering isn’t usually a good thing, but for one Treasure Valley family this year its gonna be great!

Imagine getting a brand new furnace and home remodel when you barely have what you need to get through the winter! It could be life changing! Diamond Heating and Cooling, Dillabaugh’s Flooring America, Treasure Valley Remodel and Restoration and KTSY want to work with you to do just that for a family that could use a help up this holiday season!

Its called Breaking and Entering 2017, and its part of KTSY Cares for the Holiday! We want to come in and someone the home they’ve been hoping for as a way to bring some hope to the Treasure Valley!

Here’s how it works: fill out the form at the link below before the deadline of November 23rd. Nominate the person/family to whom you’d like to give the prize!

NOTE: There must be an existing furnace/duct work in the home and Breaking & Entering does not include whole home remodels only minor repairs.

For comments or questions call (208)459-5879 or email family@bridgefamily.org.