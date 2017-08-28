**UPDATE: The Village at Meridian has invited KTSY spend the day Wednesday August 30th from 10am-7pm raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief! Come show your support and see how you can be part of being a light in an unbelievable difficult time for thousands of families in around Texas.**

Hurricane Harvey is hammering the coast of Texas. Thousands of families have seen their normal lives washed away by the historic flooding.

Thankfully organizations like God’s Pit Crew, a Crisis Response Team, have been on hand to provide aid. The scope of the devastation is more than they have ever seen. Thats where you come in!

KTSY is partnering with God’s Pit Crew to give “Buckets of Blessing” to people in the affected area!

Buckets of Blessing include the items below. Basic Hygiene, Food, and Survival items as well as an Encouraging Note and Bible.

$50 provides a Bucket of Blessing for someone in the middle of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

Follow the link below to give online.

Or have your Credit or Debit Card ready and call: 208-459-5879.