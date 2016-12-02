Christmas Season in the Treasure Valley!!

Christmastime is here!!

With it come fantastic events to celebrate! But which ones fit your schedule and interests? It can be overwhelming to figure that out along with all the other responsibilities that come with the Christmas season.

KTSY is here to help!! Below you’ll find a selection of great events for your family for the season!

Keep checking back to see new events as they are added!

Live Nativity: Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, December 2-3, Fri: 6-8:30pm, Sat: 5-8:30pm. To learn more call: (208) 939-6625

Ugly Sweater 5K: Canyon Track Club, December 17th, 10:00am. 5K Run for non profit track club. To learn more e-mail: brian_f_faulks@keybank.com

Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Koncert: Jewlette Auditorium, December 18th, 4:00pm-6:00pm. To learn more call: (208) 989-2811

Carols on the Capital: Inside the capitol rotunda, invtiting everyone to come out and sing carols at the capitol, December 10th, 2:00pm-4:00pm.

To learn more call Judy Carter (208) 447-3684

Noel: A Christmas Concert: Northwest Nazarene University’s Department of Music presents their annual Christmas concert: “NOEL.” The concert will feature classic and modern Christmas songs by the university’s top ensembles. It will also provide the audience an opportunity to join in singing holiday favorites. December 11th, 7:00pm-9:00pm.

To learn more call (208) 467-8413

Traditions of Christmas: Nampa Civic Center, December 15-23, 3:00pm.

To learn more call: (208) 468-5555

Christmas for Kids: Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, December 10th, 12:00pm-3:00pm. A Free Fun Celebration of Jesus’ birth for kids age 3 through 5th grade. Games, crafts, music and more. Register online at www.cocboise.org.

To learn more call: (208) 375-3992

Come Sing With Bowmont Community Church: Bowmont Community Church, December 11th, 6:00pm.

To learn more call: (208) 466-7946