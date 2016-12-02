Diamond Heating and Cooling Presents: Holiday Furnace Giveaway

Winter is great! When you can stay warm and cozy!

But having your furnace go belly-up during the winter is no fun. So, 89.5 KTSY and Diamond Heating & Cooling want to help YOU give a friend with a broken furnace a beautiful holiday gift. A furnace that works.

Here’s how you do it: You send us an email telling us all about your friend and why they need that brand shiny new furnace. Include your name and information along with theirs. You have ‘til December 18. You’ll find out who wins on December 23.

Email your nominations to family@ktsy.org.

If you have any questions call (208)735-0881.