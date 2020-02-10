Family Life Presents ‘A Weekend to Remember’

Braden Way

Marriage is amazing!!

Thats why KTSY is always excited to spread the word about Family Life’s Weekends to Remember. This year the Boise Weekend to Remember is happening March 17-19 at the Riverside Hotel.

As always the Getaway features fantastic speakers in a great location talking about practical ways to make your marriage better.

When you register and use the code radioKTSY (for KTSY) / The BridgeRadio (for The Bridge) you’ll get $100 off your couple registration. Just follow the link below to register.

If you have questions e-mail family@ktsy.org or call (208)459-5879. 