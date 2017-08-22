Gawvi is coming to Roaring Springs! KTSY’s station for a new generation, Project 88.7, is wrapping up the summer with a time for memories and fun. This is your last blast of the summer with your family!

Gawvi is a DJ/pop singer/producer. His concerts is super high energy, and lots of fun. It’s a great concert to have at the wave pool at Roaring Springs!

Tickets are only $20, and you’ll get access to most of the Roaring Springs rides, and enjoy the concert! Groups of 10 or more are $15.

Grab everyone from your school, youth group, small group or whatever. The group that gets the most tickets together will receive a free ice cream feed, a couple cabanas to use, place to put up a sign or banner, and on air mentions on Project 88.7 to let everyone know about your group!

Get your tickets by clicking here.

If you’re not familiar with Gawvi, this interview will give you a great picture of where his heart is:

Special Thanks to the Gawvi Concert Sponsors: