Food Is. Stop and think about it. What does food mean? Beyond simply feeling satisfied. When you know where your next meal is coming from. When you will have it. Where you can find it. Thats a level of freedom thats simply unlocked. If you’re a kid its a chance to think about the schoolwork your teacher sent home. If you’re a parent those kids, it means you can plan for a future for your family beyond your most immediate needs.

Regular, nutritious food makes hope tangible for children in Rwanda living in poverty. It’s hard to learn on an empty stomach, but a full tummy allows kids to excel in school, grow, and thrive. A gift of just $25 will provide meals for one child for a month; $100 provides 120 meals!

If you have questions about the Food Is Campaign call (208)459-5879 or email.