I Heart the Treasure Valley Pastor & Ministry Leader Breakfast!

May 5 the Treasure Valley will be united. 10,000 people serving the community. 10,000 people united together as Nick Vujicic inspires us to action. It’s I Heart the Treasure Valley brought to you by KTSY and Treasure the Valley.

You don’t want to miss out on your church being connected to this movement! Join other pastors and ministry leaders on March 2nd for a special Breakfast as we prepare our community for this movement of unity. We want to pray for you, connect with you, and help your church maximize it’s impact!

Breakfast is on us! March 2nd at 7:30 am at Capital Church at the corner of Eagle and Fairview.