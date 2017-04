This is the Treasure Valley united for all that is good.

For too long the news has been about anger and hate. It’s been about what we are against and telling lies.

For one day, May 6, we change this!

We unite to serve the valley. Then we come together to celebrate with Nick Vujicici.

Find out more and sign up your service project or find a project to help out with!

It all starts when you click here.