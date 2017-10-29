If you are looking to be challenged and built up, to contribute to the community, and be part of something that brings hope to thousands in Southern Idaho and Easter Oregon, KTSY might have an opportunity for you.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED:

READ CAREFULLY THROUGH THE FOLLOWING JOB DESCRIPTION THEN EMAIL YOUR RESUME AND COVER LETTER TO BRIAN YEAGER AT THE ADDRESS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.

Business Liaison

Job Description

Barefoot Media Ministries Overview:

Barefoot Media Ministries is an aggressive outreach focused on the creative use of media to move people to experience God living inside them, stirring in them His passion to change the world.

Barefoot Media Ministries’ vision for the future is to become a cutting-edge, multi-platform media ministry that changes people’s lives from being inward-focused to serving others through a connection with God. To accomplish this vision, Barefoot Media Ministries is currently involved in a capital campaign to dream and build the future – including a new broadcast center that will serve not only radio, but mobile/social media, video production, host local events, and be a media training center for churches and ministries.

Barefoot Media Ministries is owned by the Idaho Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and its operating funds are provided by its listenership and business partners.

Contract Relationship Builder Summary:

The Business Liaison is responsible for building relationships with businesses that want to partner with Barefoot Media Ministries, cultivate trust, and help solve problems in ways that are mutually beneficial for both organizations.

BFMM is looking for a Business Liaison to help build relationships with business people in the Boise area covered by 89.5 KTSY and Project 88.7. From these relationships, Barefoot Media Ministries anticipates an increase in donations from businesses and other organizations.

Specific Responsibilities:

Visit Impact Partners to develop relationships

Follow up on new businesses interested in partnering with Barefoot Media Ministries

Coordinate businesses at events, such as Parktacular/Uplift Music Festival, etc.

Coordinate events to help network existing Impact Partners

Coordinate Impact Partners presence on the web, as well as potential business directory, etc.

Write scripts for businesses’ on-air spots

Review billing each month for Impact Partner contracts

Oversee and create the development of materials for sharing marketing options through Barefoot Media Ministries

Place orders for on air spots in project management software

Track relationships, document visits, and plan future interactions with partners and potential partners

Represent Barefoot Media Ministries at events, both in supporting roles, on stage, and in an organizational capacity.

Help out with valley-wide on-air events – such as Turkey Drives, etc., Including possibly being on air

Assist with on-air fundraising drives, and other “all hands-on deck” type events

Position Qualifications:

This position requires someone who is primarily a people person but who is comfortable with details. This person should enjoy meeting with new people and developing a good working relationship with them. Their heart should be for connecting with people and bringing value to them.

Specific Qualifications Required:

A personal experience with Jesus Christ

A strong commitment to Barefoot Media Ministries’ mission

A deep love for people and businesses partnering with ministry.

Superior command of the English language

The ability to creatively write spots

A love of connecting and networking people

A pleasing voice without distracting accents or vocal tics

Ability to work within a team, respect authority, and deal with conflict in a constructive manner

The ability to strategize and implement a plan to develop new business relationships, follow up with those relationships, and help find win-win solutions.

The ability to stay ahead of details and take care of paperwork

A self-starter who is willing to take direction and instruction

A desire to grow in their career

A safe driver with a valid driver’s license

Application:

To apply to be the Business Liaison, please send cover letter and resume to Brian Yeager – brian@barefootmm.org