When Veronica heard that her church planned to participate in Angel Tree®, she eagerly signed her family up.
“I had heard powerful stories about volunteers spending hours in meaningful conversation with Angel Tree families,” Veronica says. They were assigned two children, brothers in high school.
When Veronica and her family arrived at the boys’ home to deliver the gifts, one of the boys answered. “We introduced ourselves, and I mentioned his aunt’s name, who was our contact,” Veronica says. “He smiled and seemed so grateful. He kept saying, ‘Oh wow, thank you so much! Wow!’ ”
REMEMBER THE CHILDREN
Children who have a parent incarcerated are at a higher risk of health problems, depression, and attention disorders. They are more likely than their peers to grow up in poverty, and three times as likely as other children to become involved with the criminal justice system themselves. The emotional pain of a mom or dad’s incarceration grows even more intense at Christmas, and the financial hardship of a lost breadwinner can mean that there are no presents under the tree.
“It’s sometimes so difficult to believe that the Body of Christ, the Church, is really out there and is alive,” the father wrote. “Thank you so much for reaching out and helping me. I will never forget this act of kindness, and I will pray for all of you.”
Prisoners and their children need to know they’re not forgotten. Through the Angel Tree program, you can ensure that this Christmas a child will be remembered.
Right now you can give to Angel Tree and get an exclusive mix of songs from some of your favorite Christian artists.
Now is a great time to join in! Learn more and give at this link: