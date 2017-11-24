When Veronica heard that her church planned to participate in Angel Tree®, she eagerly signed her family up.

“I had heard powerful stories about volunteers spending hours in meaningful conversation with Angel Tree families,” Veronica says. They were assigned two children, brothers in high school.

When Veronica and her family arrived at the boys’ home to deliver the gifts, one of the boys answered. “We introduced ourselves, and I mentioned his aunt’s name, who was our contact,” Veronica says. “He smiled and seemed so grateful. He kept saying, ‘Oh wow, thank you so much! Wow!’ ”