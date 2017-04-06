Newsboys – Love Riot in Concert – April 6

Brian Yeager

This is the concert of the spring!

Don’t miss out on this one. Newsboys is joined by an opening theatrical performance!

 

**NOTE:NEW Opportunities for you to save some money when you buy Newsboys tickets!!**

First: Buy 1, Give 1 Promotion

January 30 & 31, 2017

For every ticket purchased, they will give a ticket to a first responder!

 

Second, here are group rates for concerts:

Friends & Family 4 Pack: $20 (no free tickets) – this will remain as it is

BEST DEAL! 8+ Tickets: $18 plus 2 FREE tickets – let’s not call this a Group order & this will replace the current Group 10+ offer

Here is the concert info:
Where:
Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center
When:
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Starts:
7:00PM
Doors Open:
6:00PM


If you have a question call (208)459-5879. 