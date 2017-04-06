Newsboys – Love Riot in Concert – April 6

This is the concert of the spring!

Don’t miss out on this one. Newsboys is joined by an opening theatrical performance!

**NOTE: 2 NEW Opportunities for you to save some money when you buy Newsboys tickets!!**

First: Buy 1, Give 1 Promotion

January 30 & 31, 2017

For every ticket purchased, they will give a ticket to a first responder!

Second, here are group rates for concerts:

Friends & Family 4 Pack: $20 (no free tickets) – this will remain as it is

BEST DEAL! 8+ Tickets: $18 plus 2 FREE tickets – let’s not call this a Group order & this will replace the current Group 10+ offer