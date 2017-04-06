Newsboys – Love Riot in Concert – April 6

This is the concert of the spring!
Don’t miss out on this one. Newsboys is joined by an opening theatrical performance!
**NOTE: 2 NEW Opportunities for you to save some money when you buy Newsboys tickets!!**
First: Buy 1, Give 1 Promotion
January 30 & 31, 2017
For every ticket purchased, they will give a ticket to a first responder!
Second, here are group rates for concerts:
Friends & Family 4 Pack: $20 (no free tickets) – this will remain as it is
BEST DEAL! 8+ Tickets: $18 plus 2 FREE tickets – let’s not call this a Group order & this will replace the current Group 10+ offer