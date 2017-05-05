Nick Vujicic at I Heart the Treasure Valley

Nick Vujicic is coming to I Heart the Treasure Valley !

The most inspiring people tend to be those who overcome the most! Nick Vujicic is one of those people.

Born in Australia with no arms or legs, Nick has gone on to become a well known inspirational speaker and evangelist. He has traveled around the world, inspiring people to face obstacles and to find a fulfilling life in following God.

The I Heart the Treasure Valley Gathering will happen at 7pm on Saturday, May 6th in the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Gathering will include a local worship band along with Nick Vujicic and happen after a day of fun and service.

