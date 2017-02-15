The Rock and Worship Roadshow is coming to Boise again!

Every year the Roadshow gives us a chance to see some of the biggest names in Christian music for a reasonable price!

This year the Tour includes Steven Curtis Chapman, Rend Collective, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, and others. All for $10 at the door!!

The Roadshow is coming to the Taco Bell Arena in Boise on March 16th. VIP doors will open at 4:30PM, General Admission doors will open at 5:45PM, and the Show will officially start at 7PM.

To buy VIP tickets and enjoy the VIP pre-show follow the link below:

To buy Fast Passes and get into the show early follow this link:

If you have any questions or comments call (208)459-5879 or email family@ktsy.org.