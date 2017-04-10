Spring is here! The snow is melting, grass is starting to grow. Its time for a party!!

Every spring the KTSY Family comes together, celebrating the stories of God using KTSY to impact people and making sure that KTSY stays financially strong. We call it Spring Fundraising Celebration.

You have a chance, right now, to give and help keep KTSY playing the uplifting music you rely on, and inspiring you to show Jesus’ Love to the people around you.

Tuesday through Friday (April 11th-14th) call (208)459-5879 and our fantastic volunteers will guide you through the giving process. You can also give online by following the link below.