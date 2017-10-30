Family Feasts, mashed potatoes, Parades, Football. However you might celebrate Thanksgiving, there’s a good bet that turkey’s involved. For many of us, a Turkey dinner at Thanksgiving represents much more than a giant dead bird. It means the promise of joy, laughter, family and friends, and contentment.

KTSY, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, KIDO and Walmart are excited to announce the Great Turkey Roundup! Its bigger than ever!! And its happening November 1st-23rd. This is a LARGE-scale food drive to help raise the 5,000 turkeys needed to provide meals for the many people Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will serve this holiday season. Those 5,000 turkeys mean that people who otherwise don’t have enough to enjoy their own turkey dinner will get to when you give this week!!

Giving is simple!

Just go to any of the 8 location Walmart stores listed below, go to the cashier and purchase a gift card with Walmart to get a turkey.

8 Locations Walmart

– Overland Road, Boise: (8300 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709)

– Caldwell Blvd, Caldwell: (5108 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83607)

– 2781-12th street, Nampa: (2100 12th Ave Rd, Nampa, ID 83686)

– Glenwood and State, Garden City: (7319 W State St, Boise, ID 83714)

– Fairview, Meridian: (4051 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642)

– Overland (water park), Meridian: (795 W Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642)

– Garrity, Nampa: (5875 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687)

– 10 mile, Meridian: (5001 N Ten Mile Rd, Meridian, ID 83646)

The KTSY team will be on location at several area Walmart to kick off the Turkey Round-Up November 1st-3rd, and 6th. Be sure to stop by, give, and say hi!! The scheduled locations are below!

November 01, 2017

– Morning Show with Dave and Tristi : Walmart Supercenter- 8300 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709 -> On air at 6 until 10am

– Afternoon Show with Don Godman : Walmart- 5001 N Ten Mile Rd, Meridian, ID 83646-> Going on air at 3 until 7pm

November 02,2017

–Morning Show with Dave and Tristi : Walmart Supercenter- 795 W Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642->On air at 6 until 10am and Show up no later than 5:30am (Special Guest from KIDO will be joining KTSY)

–Afternoon Show with Don Godman : Walmart Supercenter- 5108 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83607-> On air at 3 until 7pm (Special Guest from KIDO will be joining KTSY)

November 03, 2017

–Morning Show with Dave and Tristi : Walmart Supercenter- 4051 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642->On air at 6 until 10am

–Afternoon Show with Don Godman : Walmart Supercenter- 2100 12th Ave Rd, Nampa, ID 83686-> On air at 3 until 7pm

November 06, 2017