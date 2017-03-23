Travis Culver Benefit Concert Featuring For King & Country

Some days change everything and force you to reevaluate what your life is about. For Travis Culver, a longtime friend of and former team member at KTSY, that day came when he was diagnosed with cancer. Travis and his family have fought and prayed for several months through many ups and downs. In March the cancer was found to have returned to Travis’ brain and appears to be an aggressive form.

On Friday, May 5th at 7:00pm at Eagle Christian Church (100 Short Ln, Eagle, ID), join 89.5 KTSY and For King and Country for a benefit concert for Travis Culver and his family as they seek to move forward through a difficult time.

For King & Country have generously volunteered to perform for free and are even covering the cost of their travel to Idaho for this benefit concert. http://forkingandcountry.com/

There are two option to be part of this amazing event: VIP Early Access–cost $100 (includes 6:00PM Early Access with a Meet & Greet with the Band) and General Admission–$20 (doors opening at 6:30PM)

An offering will be taken for Travis and his family during the concert and your generosity would be gratefully accepted.

If you cannot come, but would like to be a part of helping Travis, click “Buy Tickets!” below and there is an option to make a donation.