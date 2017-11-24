Christmastime is here!!

With it come fantastic events to celebrate! But which ones fit your schedule and interests? It can be overwhelming to figure that out along with all the other responsibilities that come with the Christmas season.

KTSY is here to help!! Below you’ll find a selection of great events for your family for the season!

Keep checking back to see new events as they are added!

November 21-27: St. Alphonsus Festival of Trees

The Boise Centre on the Grove turns into a winter wonderland November 22-26! The showcase of trees, wreaths and holiday decor benefits the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center. Get tickets early for the black-tie Gala that kicks off this year’s festival on Tuesday, November 21st or come watch the big finale at the fashion show on Monday, November 27th

November 23-January 1: Winter Garden a’Glow

Over 380,000 twinkling lights bring the Idaho Botanical Garden to life daily 6-9:30 PM. Over the holiday season the display includes special visits from Santa, his reindeer pal Prancer, local choirs and more. The gardens will be closed November 29th, December 5th and December 7th for exclusive parties.

November 24-27: Canyon County Festival of Trees

The 2C’s winter showcase is more than just a gallery of Christmas trees. The Ford Idaho Center transforms into a winter wonderland of custom-designed trees, centerpieces, wreaths and decorations. The event also includes a special breakfast with Santa! New this year? A Christmas themed Paint N’ Sip night!

November 25: Nampa Christmas Tree Lighting

Nampa welcomes the spirit of the season at 12th Avenue and Front. Join outgoing Mayor Bob Henry as he flips the switch on this year’s tree.

December 1: Candy Cane Stroll

Meridian based running shop, The Pulse, is hosting the Candy Cane Stroll in conjunction with the Meridian Winter Lights Parade! The 1.25 mile fun run sends you down the parade route before the floats. Make sure you wear an ugly sweater, because race participants who go all out will have a chance to score some great prizes on stage at the finish line!

December 1: Meridian Winter Lights Parade

The Meridian Winter Lights Parade is back for it’s fifth year on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 PM. Watch over fifty lighted floats, trolleys, dance teams and bands walk through a Winter Wonderland! After the parade, the city of Meridian lights their Christmas tree at Generation Plaza.

December 1-2: “Elf” the Musical at the Morrison Center

You’ve watched the movie at least one hundred times! Now see Buddy the Elf, Jovie and rest of the crew come to life at Morrison Center! “Elf” the Musical is here as part of the Broadway in Boise series and will have a limited engagement four show run, so don’t miss out! Get ready to sing along since “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

December 1-2: Meridian Symphony Holiday Performances

Get out of the cold and warm up with the hot, holiday sounds of the Meridian Symphony! They’ll be performing festive sounds of the seasons ranging from classical to pops pieces! Centennial High School’s combined choirs will be joining them on stage for a special surprise for the audience!

December 2: Treasure Valley Night Light Parade

2C! Saturday, December 2nd is your night to enjoy a holiday parade as over seventy floats make their way down Blaine Street in Caldwell. Join Santa at the fire station before the parade from 3-5 p.m. to tell him what’s on your Christmas list this year. This year’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” themed parade is one of the biggest night light parades in the region and will begin at 6 p.m.

December 8-9: Boise Philharmonic Holiday Pops Concert

There’s nothing that screams Christmas music more than the sounds of the symphony backed by the Philharmonic Master Chorale. The Holiday Pops concert brings carols and sing-alongs to Nampa on Friday night and Boise on Saturday.

December 15-17: The Nutcracker

Ballet Idaho presents the beloved tale of Clara, her beloved Nutcracker doll and vivid dream set to Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite” during a short weekend residency at the Morrison Center.

Ugly Sweater 5K

Wear your ugly sweater and get moving to help benefit the Junior Olympics, Nike NXN and Footlocker Cross Country events!

December 21: Mannheim Steamroller at Morrison Center