True Love Mentors

Valentine’s Day is upon us! That means celebrating love and romance! While we see both on TV and in movies, its not usually the kind that inspires lasting marriages. That can’t come from a Romantic Comedy, it comes from people. Think about the couples in your life that weathered tough times and celebrated good times, and ultimately inspired you to be the best wife or husband that you can be.

KTSY wants to give you a chance to thank them for that inspiration. Here’s how you do it!

First, e-mail family@ktsy.org with a PICTURE and your story about this couple by February 13th. Then on Valentine’s Day we will pick a winner from those submissions and they will get a weekend at the Ashley Inn in Cascade, ID and you’ll get a special prize pack too!

Let them know they inspired you to love this Valentine’s Day.

If you have questions email family@ktsy.org or call (208)459-5879.