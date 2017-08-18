ITS BACK! Christian Music’s largest annual tour is coming to the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, November 17th.

Every year Winterjam brings some of the biggest names in Christian Music for one low price at the door! Doors open and the Pre-Jam Party begins at 6:00pm the show begins at 7:00pm

This year is no different!

LeCrae, Building429, Mac Powell, Andy Mineo, Moriah Peters and Trala, Newsong, and others! Ten Bands in all for $15 at the door! No extra fees, no hassle.

To learn more and to join Jam Nation and get early access to the show, premium seats and more. Follow the link below!