There is a revolution of kindness going on throughout the Treasure Valley. It’s an undercurrent uplifting conspiracy! You can be a part of it by simply paying for the person behind you!

What’s even better is when you have one of the KTSY Drive Through Difference Cards! These let people know where to find true encouragement – God through your hometown radio station, KTSY.

You can get some of the cards yourself by calling 459-5879 or by filling out this form!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.